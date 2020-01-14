THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac's boys and girls ski teams each took fourth in the first Big North Conference ski race of the season Monday at Crystal Mountain.
Petoskey won the boys' meet with 41 points while Traverse City West was second at 53, Traverse City Central third at 84, Cadillac fourth at 137 and Gaylord fifth at 159.
"The conditions were excellent for racing," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The temps were mind and the course, although icy, held up great.
"Since our boys' team is so young, it was good to see them put together 24 runs without any big mistakes. As a team, we need to keep working on being more aggressive on a steeper pitch. Ethan (Sharp) put together his best BNC finishes today with four solid runs."
On the giant slalom course, Sharp took 11th in 47.03 seconds, Ben Meyer 13th at 47.27, Kyle Conradson 18th in 51.26 and Elliot Lavigne 20th in 51.26.
In slalom, Sharp took 15th in 1:06.88, Lavigne 19th in 1:10.89, Conradson 30th in 1:11.52 and Meyer 21st in 1:12.20.
TC Central won the girls' race with 38 points while Petoskey was second at 89, TC West third at 86, Cadillac fourth at 132 and Gaylord fifth at 142.
"The girls had a little trouble in slalom today and had to score a DQ but came back and skied with more confidence in GS," Netzley said.
In slalom, Emilee Houk took ninth in 1:09.23, Libbey Lloyd 16th in 1:14.44 and Jill Cool 20th in 1:18.73.
In GS, Houk took ninth at 49.66, Georgette Sake 13th at 50.69, Lloyd 16th at 52.19 and Coool 18th at 52.80.
Cadillac hosts Clare on Thursday before hosting its own invitational on Jan. 21.
