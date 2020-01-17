CADILLAC — Cadillac girls and boys each beat Clare in a non-league dual ski meet Thursday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking girls scored a 20-65 win over the Pioneers.
“The girls skied with confidence tonight and it showed in their times,‘ Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “They scored a perfect 10 in both events.
“Libbey Lloyd put together her best four runs this year and Emilee Houk continues to lead the team from the 1 seed.‘
On the slalom course, Emilee Houk took first in 51.37 seconds, Georgette Sake second at 53.10, Libbey Lloyd third at 53.28 and Jill Cool fourth at 56.54.
On the giant slalom course, Houk was first at 45.82, Lloyd second at 46.48, Sake third at 46.69 and Cool fourth at 47.31.
Cadillac’s boys beat Clare 30-44.
“It was good to get a win on the boys’ side, too,‘ Netzley said. “Elliot (Lavigne) is really starting to figure out how to generate some snap in his slalom turns and he put together two excellent runs.
“Overall, the entire team has been able to make some gains in the past few days with better training conditions. Tonight was a good warm-up for our invitational on Tuesday.‘
On the GS course, Ben Meyer took first at 44.80 seconds, Elliot Lavigne second at 46.21, Kyle Conradson fifth at 48.09 and Ethan Sharp eighth at 49.89.
In slalom, Lavigne took second at 50.10, Meyer third at 51.24, Sharp fourth at 51.34 and Conradson fifth at 51.58.
Cadillac hosts an invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
