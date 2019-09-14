CADILLAC — Cadillac's boys tennis team defeated Fremont, 5-3, Friday in a non-conference match.

Cadillac's Fisher Moore defeated Blake Erger at No.1 singles, 6-2, 6-4., while Henry Schmittdiel won No. 3 singles over Parker Vanderberg, 6-3, 6-2. The Vikings' Davin Brown lost to Finn Giberson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 in the tie-breaker at No. 2 singles and Gavin Aldrich lost to Joey DeLong, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles

In doubles' play, Cadillac's Gavin Smith and Logan Collins defeated Ethan Hansen and Thomis Reichert, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, Nathan Moore and Christopher Anderson defeated Cole Workman and Mike Silvernail, 6-0, 6-1 to win at No. 3 doubles. At No. 4 doubles, the Vikings' Jakob Bartman and Cam Hearld beat Hunter Corbin and Jon Anderson, 6-4, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Cadillac's Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost to Jake DeLong and Jake Crowley, 7-5, 6-3.

"It was good to beat the Fremont Packers — even better when we send them packing," said Cadillac tennis coach Tim Elenbaas. "It's not about a perfect tennis player at CHS, it's all about competing and dedication to closing the match."

Cadillac is at the Midland Bullock Creek quad today.

Cadillac News

Tags