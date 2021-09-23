PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference boys' tennis match Wednesday.
"We were glad to get a couple of players back into the lineup and the boys played hard across all the flights, but we were not able to get a victory against Petoskey," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We split some sets and had some very close sets but, in the end, we came up short.
"I think the close matches give us an idea about we can accomplish at the Big North tournament next week."
Fisher Moore dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles, while Davin Brown lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, while Chris Anderson lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Logan Collins and Matt Erickson lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3, while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik lost 6-2, 7-6 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Glen Lake on Friday.
• Petoskey won the JV match 6-4.
Woodlen Paca lost at No. 1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, while Ben Anderson lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
Cole Mortenson and Dino Santangelo lost 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Trayer Langworthy and Logan Schaenwald lost 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 at No. 2.
Harry Chipman and Lucas Meyjes lost 6-3, 2-6 at No. 3 while Mason Freeman and Tommy Reagan lost 6-0, 2-6, 11-9 at No. 4.
