CHEBOYGAN — The rain didn't bother them this time.
Cadillac took sixth overall at the Cheboygan Invitational Monday at the Cheboygan Golf and Country Club.
Traverse City West won the event with a 353 while the Vikings shot a program-best score of 413.
"Rain was another factor to deal with and we were prepared this time," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "I was proud of how we were able to overcome the weather and the girls did a good job of sticking it out."
Molly Anderson shot a 96 to take 12th and earn the program's first medal. Madi Drabik carded a 98, Alyvia Peedle 109, Chesni Birgy 110, Baily Little 113 and Emma McTaggart a 134.
The Vikings' JV competes in a tournament Wednesday at Traverse City West before a dual match Monday at Ogemaw Heights.
SOCCER
Buckley scores win
BUCKLEY — Buckley picked up its 10th win, beating NorthBay 5-1 in a Northwest Conference contest.
Gavin Allen got the Bears rolling with a first-half hat trick and Buckley led 4-0 at halftime.
Tyler Apple picked up the win in the nets and also stopped a penalty kick.
Kallen Wildfong and Cam Carpenter also scored for Buckley while Luke Frasier (3) and Wildfong had assists.
Buckley (10-2 overall, 4-2 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
LC runs at Grayling
GRAYLING — Lake City's boys took third and the girls fourth in the Grayling Invitational at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.
Traverse City St. Francis won the boys' title with 19 points while Mancelona was second at 52 and the Trojans third at 106.
Shane Nutt took seventh in 18:36, Victor Gehl 15th in 19:27, AJ Comp 18th in 20:02, Dustin Jackson 28th in 21:29 and Hayden Hall 38th in 23:53.
St. Francis won the girls' title with 17 points while Mancelona was second at 58 and Lake City fourth at 97.
Rylee Cohoon took 14th in 24:57, Ashley Hutchinson 15th in 25:28, Olivia Slocum 21st in 26:33, Anna-May Ponce 23rd in 26:46 and Karlee Wilkerson 24th in 27:21.
