CADILLAC — The Cadillac 7th grade football team beat Traverse City St. Francis Wednesday, 12-8.
Eli Main led the offense with 55 yards rushing and the game-winning 70-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Connor Cochrane rushed for 30 yards while Gavin Goetz rushed for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Reagan McKeever and Kaiden Westdorp each had 7 yards.
Defensively the Vikings were paced by Tristan Logan's 15 tackles and a fumble recovery while Main added 11 tackles. Goetz added 10 tackles and a sack for the Vikings in the win. Grant Williams had five tackles, a sack, and an interception while Grant Hamp and Westdorp each had four tackles. Ethan Butkovich had three tackles for the Vikings.
