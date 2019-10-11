EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up its tennis season, taking sixth in a Division 3 regional tournament at East Grand Rapids High School.
The host Pioneers won the event with 32 points while the Vikings scored three points.
Despite the ending, Viking coach Tim Elenbaas said this group made a lot of progress from the middle of August when practice started to this point.
"It's a huge improvement from last year," he said. "We were 0-9-4 last year and this year, we went 8-6-2.
"We're moving up with hard work and dedication. The kids really improved a lot over the season and we're looking forward to next year."
Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 3 singles, knocked off the No. 2 seed from Coopersville 6-4, 6-1 before falling to Forest Hills Eastern 6-1, 6-1.
Davin Brown, at No. 4 singles, beat Fruitport 6-2, 6-3 before falling to East Grand Rapids 6-4, 6-2.
Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald, at No. 4 doubles, beat Fruitport 6-3, 6-0 before falling to East Grand Rapids 6-0, 6-0.
