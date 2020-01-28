BELLAIRE — Cadillac's girls took fourth and the boys fifth on a tough day in a Big North Conference ski meet at Schuss Mountain.
"Today was a tough day of skiing for all of the teams involved," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "There were numerous falls and disqualifications throughout the day due to the tough conditions. The hill was groomed but didn't completely set up overnight and it was a rough ride down.
"It was definitely a race that was based on which teams could make the fewest costly mistakes."
Traverse City Central won the girls' meet with 56 points while Traverse City West was second at 84, Gaylord third at 93, Cadillac fourth at 103 and Petoskey fifth at 106.
On the slalom course, Georgette Sake took sixth in 1:07.60, Libbey Lloyd 16th in 1:19.66, Jill Cool 18th in 1:21.43 and Emilee Houk 20th in 1:30.45.
In giant slalom, Sake took eighth in 56.57 seconds, Houk 10th at 57.28, Lloyd 12th at 57.71 and Cool 13th at 57.76.
"Georgette put together a great day of racing with two top-10 finishes," Netzley said. "After multiple hikes in slalom, it was good to see the girls come out strong in GS and take second as a team.
"Emilee, Libbey and Jill all skied the delay gate very well coming off the pitch."
Petoskey won the boys' event with 51 points while TC West was second at 68, TC Central third at 91, Gaylord fourth at 117 and Cadillac fifth at 129.
In GS, Kyle Conradson took 10th at 1:00.49, Ben Meyer 14th at 1:01.48, Elliot Lavigne 15th at 1:01.61 and Connor Anderson 19th at 1:04.31.
In slalom, Conradson took 13th at 1:10.74, Chris Anderson 15th at 1:17.85, Lavigne 24th at 1:21.52.
"Kyle had his best day in both events which was good to see, especially considering the conditions," Netzley said. "As a team, though, we had to count two hikes in slalom which is tough to overcome.
"It was definitely a good learning experience today."
Cadillac competes in the third Big North race next Monday at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs.
