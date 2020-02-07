BOYNE FALLS — It's time for the big one.
Cadillac put in its final prep for Monday's Division 2 ski regional by competing in the fourth Big North Conference meet Thursday at Boyne Mountain.
Traverse City Central won the girls' race with 41 points while Traverse City West was second at 87, Petoskey third at 112, Cadillac fourth at 117 and Gaylord fifth at 133.
"The girls didn't have as good of a day points-wise as other meets but still skied solid," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Maggie (Neiss) and Ellie (Cool) have made big strides this season in the fifth and sixth seeds and now can be counted on to help us at regionals."
On the giant slalom course, Emilee Houk took ninth in 52.57 seconds, Georgette Sake 10th at 52.66, Libbey Lloyd 18th at 55.06 and Jill Cool 31st at 56.71.
In slalom, Houk was ninth at 1:14.51, Sake 12th at 1:16.07, Lloyd 16th at 1:18.10 and Cool 22nd at 1:25.37.
Petoskey won the boys' race with 39 points while TC West was second at 70, TC Central third at 80, Gaylord fourth at 140 and Cadillac fifth at 150.
"The boys' team skied well today despite getting fifth," Netzley said. "They made 22 of 24 runs without major errors. This year has been all about getting experience since our varsity is made up of sophomores and freshmen.
"We have skied well at Caberfae all year so we should be coming into regionals and the BNC final with a lot of confidence. The conditions were excellent today, too, and should stay that way through regionals next week."
In GS, Ethan Sharp took 18th in 53.07 seconds, Ben Meyer 19th at 53.63, Kyle Conradson 20th at 53.66 and Elliot Lavigne 21st at 54.14.
In slalom, Sharp was 15th at 1:11.79, Lavigne 16th at 1:11.95, Conradson 20th at 1:12.52 and Meyer 21st at 1:14.11.
Cadillac hosts the Division 2 regional on Monday at Caberfae Peaks.
