Cadillac to face GR West Catholic in D2 quarterfinals

CADILLAC — Their streaks are safe for another year.
Now, it’s time to relax and have some fun playing volleyball in the final week of the season.
Cadillac kept control of its district and regional streaks and now faces Grand Rapids West Catholic in a Division 2 state quarterfinal contest at 6 p.m. today at Alma High School.
The Vikings (32-10-4 overall) advanced with a four-set win over Cheboygan last Thursday while the Falcons swept Fruitport for the first regional title in program history.
Veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said with some of the district and regional pressure finally off, maybe her team can chill out a bit and just play.
“Nobody wants to break those streaks,” she laughed. “and then we go into the regional and people are saying you should win and that’s what he hope to do.
“You go into the quarterfinals and you’re playing a solid opponent like West Catholic, maybe now the bullseye moves to them. There is a collective sigh of relief, so to speak, and excitement for what could happen this week.”
The Vikings are shooting for their sixth trip to the Final Four under Brines and their first since the COVID-altered 2020-21 season.
In order to do that, Cadillac knows it has to start the match better.
The Vikings have struggled to get going throughout the state tournament and it’s made things a little more stressful.
That included getting down 2-0 to Ludington in the district opener two weeks ago while also dropping sets to Midland Bullock Creek and Cheboygan in regional play last week.
While the Vikings have played better as the match progresses, digging too many holes is going to catch up to them.
“The first thing that needs to happen is we need to start stronger,” Brines said.
“I still haven’t seen us play a collective game where we’re playing really strong and we’re dictating everything.
“We’ve had our backs against the wall the whole post-season so far so it would be nice if we could turn that around (Tuesday) by coming out, playing Cadillac volleyball, have fun and not be so stressed out.”
Cadillac is set for a West Catholic team that it has some familiarity with. The Falcons were in the Vikings’ second home tournament in September but didn’t run into each other.
The two played each other three times in tournaments last year, though, with the Vikings winning two of those matches.
And in typical Brines’ fashion, they’ve watched a lot of film of the opponent.
“They return a lot of those players from last year,” Brines said of West Catholic.
“I actually went back and pulled the film from last year to see who they didn’t have and who they have now.
“They’ve got very solid middles and very solid outsides. We welcome the challenge. It’s just going to boil down to who settles down first, relaxes and plays their game.”
West Catholic is led by senior Cadence Dykstra, who has signed with the University of Toledo for women’s basketball. She had 10 kills in the win over Fruitport.
