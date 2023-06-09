CADILLAC — Being told no turned out OK for Nick Winkler
It wasn’t all that easy to hear but it all worked out eventually — and he thinks he’s a better coach because of it.
Pending school board approval at its Monday meeting, Winkler will be the next varsity football coach at Cadillac High School.
Winkler was a finalist for the job in 2022 before Shawn Jackson was chosen by school administration. Jackson abruptly departed as football coach and strength and conditioning teacher in early May to return to his hometown in Missouri after just one season in Cadillac.
Meanwhile, Winkler remained at his job as coach and special education teacher in Clintonville, Wisc., and didn’t hesitate when the job came open again this spring.
“If you’re not selected, you can be bitter about it or you can make the choice to get better,” Winkler said. “It was an opportunity for me to improve.
“There were some areas for me to improve myself and I think we did that. It was a great self-reflection time and I am grateful that it worked out this time around.
“Now, I’ve got the opportunity to come to Cadillac. It’s a place I am familiar with and I am excited about the opportunity. I’m thankful to the people who have given it to me and I am ready to get to work.”
While Winkler has spent the last handful of years in Clintonville — located just west of Green Bay — he has roots in Michigan and in Cadillac.
He was raised in Kingsford and played high school football for the Flivvers under longtime coach Chris Hofer. His grandfather was a dairy farmer in Wexford County and drove a school bus for Cadillac while his mother also went to school here.
Winkler spent time in the summer as a kid working on the farm and would often do the same as a student and football player at Saginaw Valley State University.
It was with Saginaw Valley and head coach Jim Collins that Winkler got his start as a coach. He spent time as a graduate assistant with the Cardinals before venturing out.
His first high school coaching stint took him to Alaska and then to New Mexico. As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Winkler began working to get back to the upper Midwest.
“Taking a job in Alaska was a little different,” he joked. “It was a good experience but I needed to get back to the lower 48.
“After that, I got a job in New Mexico and had a good experience in the two years there. I wanted to work on getting back to the Midwest after the pandemic hit and that’s when I got the job in Clintonville.”
Clintonville hadn’t had much football success before Winkler arrived. The school made the Wisconsin state playoffs in 2020 when — similar to Michigan — everyone did because of the shortened season.
They followed that up with playoff berths in 2021 and 2022, as well.
“We were pretty successful in 2021 and the same thing this past season,” Winkler said. “We had one of the top quarterbacks in the state who was all-state, along with an all-state receiver.
“We kind of took a team that was struggling a bit and brought some positive things. I was proud of that…everybody involved really stepped up.”
The Truckers — with an enrollment of 403 students — went 6-4 this past season. Cadillac’s enrollment is set at 860 for the 2023-24 school year.
As far as what you’ll see on the field this fall, Winkler said that largely depends on what he finds when he arrives in Cadillac in the next week or so.
Instead of saying he’ll run spread or an I-formation or veer, Winkler prefers to be tailor what he does both offensively and defensively to the players he has.
“I want people to see a great team that wants to be together,” he said. “The biggest thing is to assess guys coming back from last year and dig into the roster.
“We’ll take the things they’ve done really well and find some things to continue to improve on. From what I’ve seen so far, there’s a bunch of really talented guys so the plan is how to do we get them where they want to go.”
Winkler has about six weeks to get acclimated with his players and coaches before the season officially begins with the first day of practice on Aug. 7.
Cadillac opens the 2023 season at home against Midland on Aug. 24.
