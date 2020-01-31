CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School Athletic High School Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 Hall of Fame Class today at the boys basketball game against Gaylord.
This year inductees include Todd Bruggema, boys basketball coach; Michael Brines, Class of 1985; and Jalen Brooks, Class of 2014. In addition to those inductees, last's class also will be inducted after opting to be enshrined in 2020 including Marissa Van Alst, Class of 2015; Nate Houk, Class of 2015; and Keenan Cooper, Class of 2015.
Cadillac Athletics also will be honoring the 1950 football team at the ceremony, which is the same team that was recognized this past fall during the football season.
Friday's boys varsity game also is Fan Appreciation Night for elementary students. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.