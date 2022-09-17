CADILLAC — The coach is still waiting for it to click.
And while they’re showing some signs here and there, there’s not a lot of consistency as we close in on the midway point of the season.
Yes, Cadillac beat Alpena 46-14 in a Big North Conference football contest Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium but there were times when it didn’t feel that cut-and-dry.
The Vikings (2-2 overall, 1-0 BNC) were clearly the better team but never really blew the Wildcats’ doors off.
That’s what first-year head coach Shawn Jackson is still waiting for.
“It’s playing cleaner,” he said. “We generated some big plays tonight but we’re not doing enough of it.
“Youth isn’t an excuse anymore. Those sophomores we have are juniors on the field. They’ve played four games and a couple of scrimmages. We’ve got to be a lot better at a lot of stuff.”
Cadillac played its best football early Friday as it built a 27-0 lead in the first half. The first touchdown came on a 2-yard pass from Charlie Howell to Teegan Baker to make it 6-0 with 8:30 left in the first quarter.
Cadillac went up 13-0 three minutes later on a 19-yard pass play from Howell to Kaleb McKinley and then Howell hit Keenan Suminski for a 69-yard TD pass to make it 20-0 with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
A 26-yard pass from Howell to Derek Rood made it 27-0 but Alpena scored on the last play of the half to make it 27-7 at the break.
Jackson Hilt caught a 19-yard pass in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead before Connor Vermeulen ran one in from 1 yard out for a 40-7 lead. Howell finished the scoring with a 1-yard run of his own.
And with all of that, it still felt ho-hum.
“We’ve got to gel and we’ve got to gel from a culture standpoint,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to get all 11 going in the right direction at the same time.
“We’re missing the boat on some of that stuff.”
Vermeulen carried the ball seven times for 75 yards to lead the way on the ground.
Howell was 19 of 37 passing for 292 yards. McKinley caught three passes for 69 yards, Conner Gurden three passes for 50 yards and Kody Brown three passes for 48 yards.
Chris Reinhold and Keenan Marr led the way defensively with seven tackled and a tipped pass each.
Cadillac is at Gaylord next Friday.
