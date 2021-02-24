CADILLAC — Basketball coaches talk all the time about having a short memory.
It's often win or lose, too, because the next game is coming up fast.
In the season of COVID basketball, it's even quicker.
Cadillac opened a stretch of nine games in three weeks as it beat Alpena 48-37 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings (3-2 overall) play Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday for the next three weeks and that will take them up to the final week of the regular season before Division 2 district play begins on March 23.
With all of those games, practices are pretty limited.
"We don't really have time to dwell on our mistakes," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We have one practice to try and correct some things and then go play another Big North game.
"We do not have another set of days where we have more than one practice in a row until the end of the season. It's COVID basketball and you've got to have a short memory. We're going to enjoy the win tonight — it's a Big North win in our home opener. I think we all know we didn't play great."
Corrections are slowed down in practices, too. Normally, film sessions would provide answers to what's going on and then that could be worked on over and over in practice until it sinks in.
Not this year.
"We get 120 minutes at practice (Wednesday)," Benzenberg laughed. "We need to take care of legs to make sure we're not going too crazy.
"It's a lot of standing and correcting things and then getting up and down once or twice to make it work."
Cadillac led Alpena 17-15 after the first quarter and was up 29-26 at halftime. The Vikings then outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the third quarter for a 45-32 going into the fourth.
Alpena didn't stop, though, and got the deficit to seven at one point before Cadillac salted it away.
Teegan Baker paced the Vikings with 13 points and three assists while Evan Borr added 10 points and five rebounds. Austin Abram also scored seven points.
"I thought Teegan played great, obviously, with the 13 points but I thought he controlled stretches of the game with some really heady basketball," Benzenberg said. "He did a bunch of little things defensively that the common person wouldn't see but if you break down the video, he was really, really good.
"I thought Brady (McLaurin) played well, too, and you can tell the game is starting to slow down for him. I'd like to praise Evan with his body language. On the missed dunk, a year ago he would have been kind of upset, frustrated and embarrassed and this time, he hustled down and for a steal on the very next possession."
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Thursday and hosts Midland on Saturday.
• Alpena won the freshman game 35-21. Connor Larr paced Cadillac with six points and Chase Frolenko had five.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-29. Riley Wade paced the Vikings with 14 points and Derek Rood scored 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.