CADILLAC — Cadillac found some offense as it beat Alpena 6-3 in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
"I'm very proud of the way we played tonight," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Our attack is starting to click and we're moving the ball extremely well in the final third of the field.
"We made mistakes on set pieces which Alpena is always dangerous at but with training, we will clean those up and look to improve next time."
Bryan Farley led the way for the Vikings with three goals while Brady McLaurin, Mike Mollohan and Alex King also scored. McLaurin, Mollohan (2), Ben Drabik and Brendan McRoberts recorded assists.
"The player of the match for me was Bryan," Wolf said. "His finishing was exceptional.
"We were able to give some younger players time tonight, too, and I thought they did very well."
Elliot Lavigne made 13 saves in goal.
Cadillac host Leland on Saturday.
• The JV game finished in a 1-1 tie.
GIRLS SWIM
Vikings score a win
FREMONT — That's a first.
Cadillac picked up its first win in program history, beating Fremont 55-37.
"Every girl on the team contributed to the program's first win and they all should be extremely proud," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "The team has focused on continuous improvement and that persistence paid off tonight."
Brie Leesch picked up a pair of first-place finishes as she won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:14.08 and the 100 butterfly in 1:13.87. She also swam a leg of the first-place 200 medley relay (2:20.08) with Ella Boland, Hannah Mortenson and Karis Bachman.
Kenna Booher took first in the 500 freestyle in 7:19.00 while Boland won the 100 backstroke in 1:17.72. Jessie Wetherell took second in the 200 IM in 1:30.87 while Boland was second in the 50 freestyle in 31.17 seconds.
Katie Graham took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:31.68 and Bachman was second in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.44. Mortenson also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:43.08.
Booher was third in the 200 free in 2:41.36; Karly Castle third in the 500 free in 7:53.05; and Graham third in the 100 backstroke in 1:25.82.
Graham, Booher, Wetherell and Castle took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:32.09 while Graham, Olivia Kapuscinski, Booher and Morgan Seelye took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:15.86.
Kapuscinski, Seelye, Wetherell and Castle took third in the 200 free relay in 2:16.14.
Cadillac hosts Ludington on Oct. 1.
TENNIS
Central blanks Cadillac
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central beat Cadillac 8-0 in a Big North Conference match.
"The boys played hard and extended points all over the board," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "Each flight worked to get games and points and I thought we had a solid afternoon as a whole.
"Central is a great team and, of course, the results were not what we wanted but we did some good things today and I think we can become better players as a result of this match."
Fisher Moore lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Davin Brown lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 double while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
