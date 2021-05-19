CADILLAC — Slow start.
Good finish.
Cadillac took nearly the entire first half to get on the scoreboard but then poured it on in the second half in a 7-0 Big North Conference girls soccer win over Alpena on Tuesday.
"After a slow start to scoring, we finally found our rhythm and started creating more opportunities," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "We loved playing tonight and it was a good game to bounce back from our winless drought.
"I liked seeing how we stepped to the ball, played quickly and attacked from the width. These are things we've been working on so it was nice to see them on the field tonight."
Lydia Schamanek opened the scoring in the 38th minute off an assist from Karis Bachman. Abby Kovacevich scored in the 49th minute off an assist from Schamanek and then scored again three minutes later off another assist from Schamanek to make it 3-0.
Chesni Birgy scored in the 60th minute off an assist from Molly Anderson before Anderson scored in the 65th minute off an assist from Sarah Jenema. Birgy scored in the 69th minute unassisted before Gracie Tweedale finished the scoring in the 70th minute off an assist from Livi Meyer.
Cadillac (9-4-3 overall, 3-4 BNC) is at Traverse City Central on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 7-1. Mairyn Kinnie paced the Vikings with two goals and two assists while Avery Mickelson added two goals and an assist. Jazmin Angell and Emma Johnson had a goal and an assist each while Avery Meyer also scored.
Elizabeth Baker recorded four saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Vikings blank BR
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up the dual-match portion of its schedule by beating Big Rapids 8-0.
"Each flight did a great job today extending points and showing confidence," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "We celebrated an 8-0 victory all in straight sets."
Oakley Mickelson won 6-1, 6-5 at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Zoey Feister won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Madalie Dickerson won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 3 regional Friday at Grand Rapids Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.