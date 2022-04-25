CADILLAC — The good news is they found the back of the net four times.
The not-as-good news is they know they need to convert on more of their chances.
Cadillac picked up a 4-1 win over Bay City Western in a non-conference girls soccer contest Saturday at the CASA fields.
The Vikings largely controlled the game from start to finish and peppered the Western net with 26 shots on goal.
“We really controlled this game and Western’s goalkeeper was a real presence for them and kept the score down,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We need to make the most of those moments in front of the goal.
“All in all, everyone came together for this win. We attacked with energy and pace even with players in unfamiliar positions. We’re really happy with the win and the way we uplifted and played together.”
Abby Kovacevich got things rolling for Cadillac in the fourth minute off an assist from Lydia Schamanek. Lauren Mist scored in the 13th minute to make it 2-0 before Georgette Sake scored in the 33rd minute off an assist from Lizzy Eash for a 3-0 lead.
Western scored with 41 seconds left in the first half but the Vikings came right back when Sake scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Schamanek.
Elizabeth Baker recorded the win in goal, making five saves.
Cadillac (5-1-2 overall) is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
FRUITPORT — Cadillac put together a good day as it took first in a quad at Fruitport.
The Vikings claimed the crown with 15 points while Whitehall and Ludington tied for second at 13. The host Trojans were fourth with eight points.
“The girls came out ready to play,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “Our doubles teams played really together and every singles flight extended points and never let up.
“Each player on the team learned a lot and we look forward to our next match.”
Zoey Feister, at No. 1 singles, beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-1; lost to Fruitport 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Ludington 6-1, 6-2.
Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 2, lost to Fruitport 6-1, 6-0; lost to Ludington 6-1, 6-0; and beat Whitehall 6-1, 6-1.
Haylee Groen was runner-up at No. 3 as she lost to Ludington 6-2, 7-6(5); beat Whitehall 6-1, 6-2; and beat Fruitport 7-5, 6-1.
Ellery Schaefer was runner-up at No. 4 as she beat Whitehall 6-2, 6-4; beat Fruitport 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Ludington 6-3, 6-0.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson were champs at No. 1 doubles as they beat Whitehall 7-5, 7-6(5); beat Fruitport 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; and beat Ludington 6-4, 6-2.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl were runner-up at No. 2 as they beat Fruitport 7-5, 6-3; beat Ludington 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Whitehall 6-1, 7-6(7-5).
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, lost to Ludington 6-2, 7-5; lost to Whitehall 7-6(2), 6-4; and beat Fruitport 6-0, 0-6, 7-3.
Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason were up runner-up at No. 4 as they beat Ludington 6-3, 7-5; beat Fruitport 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Whitehall 6-2, 6-0.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
PEWAMO — McBain’s girls took third and the boys sixth in the Pewamo-Westphalia Spring Classic on Saturday.
Adyson Nederhood took first in the shot put at 35-feet, 4-inches and second in the discus at 96-5.5. Gwyneth VerBerkmoes took first in the high jump at 4-6 while the foursome of Gabi VerBerkmoes, Aubrey VandePol, Karley VandePol and Analiese Fredin took first in the 800-meter relay in 1:57.51.
Fredin was third in the 300 hurdles in 51.58 seconds while the 1600 relay took third in 4:39.14.
On the boys’ side, Ben Rodenbaugh took first in the high jump at 5-8 and Brock Maloney was second in the 400 dash in 53.61 seconds.
BRECKENRIDGE — Northern Michigan Christian’s boys took third in the Gold Division and sixth overall in the Trent Carter Breckenridge Invitational.
Isaac Bowden took first in the pole vault with a school-record leap of 12-6 while Nathan Eisenga was third in the high jump at 5-8.
Jonas Lanser was second in the 800 in 2:09 and fifth in the 1600 in 5:41. The Comets also took third in the 800 relay at 1:40.23 and fourth in the 1600 relay at 3:49.3.
