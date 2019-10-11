CADILLAC — Patience became quite the virture.
Cadillac weathered the opposition scoring the first goal and some very good chances at that to score a 2-1 win over Bay City Western in a Division 2 soccer district contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
The win advances the Vikings (3-10-5 overall) into the semifinal round where they'll host Gaylord at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Blue Devils (17-3-2) beat Petoskey 1-0 in a shootout on Wednesday.
Western scored its only goal with 13 minutes to go in the first half Thursday and Cadillac steadily found its footing after that.
"I'm very proud of how the players played tonight," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "I think we settled down and started passing the ball much better toward the end of the first half.
"At halftime, we made some minor adjustments, talked about playing smart and playing together and we were able to execute that well and come out with a win."
Cadillac's first big break came with three minutes left in the first half when the Vikings were awarded a penalty kick after a Western player was whistled for a handball in the box. Senior Quinn Notarian buried the PK to tie the game at 1-1 and give his team a boost.
"Quinn's goal just before half was exactly what we needed to kickstart our comeback," Wolf added.
It stayed that way until Caden Windover took a pass from Brady McLaurin and scored the game-winning goal with six minutes remaining in regulation.
Garrett Losinski made three saves in the nets for Cadillac.
