BIG RAPIDS — Cold and wet don’t make for great conditions.
Yet, it’s April in northern Michigan and that’s pretty much the norm.
Cadillac did what it needed to do in picking up its first win of the young season as it beat Big Rapids 4-1 in a non-conference girls soccer contest Thursday evening.
Temperatures hovered in the upper 30s with intermittent rain and snow most of the day.
“It was a cold game and we struggled at first getting used to the elements,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said.
“Once we found the goal, we gained control of the game and maintained possession throughout.
“Each player contributed to this win and showed great skill on the field.”
Georgette Sake opened the scoring for the Vikings in the 25th minute off an assist from Jazmin Angell before Lauren Mist scored in the 32nd minute off an assist from Abby Kovacevich.
Mist opened the scoring in the second half in the 47th minute off an assist from Karis Bachman before Sake wrapped up Cadillac’s scoring in the 61st minute off an assist from Mist.
Big Rapids scored its only goal in the 78th minute off a free kick.
Elizabeth Baker recorded four saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (1-0-1 overall) are at the Marshall Invitational on Saturday before going to Ludington next Wednesday.
The home opener is April 21 against Big North Conference foe Traverse City West.
