GAYLORD — Nothing like a little adversity early in the season.
Playing without two key pieces, Cadillac still found a way to get it done as the Vikings beat Gaylord 68-56 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Senior point guard Tipp Baker and junior swingman Evan Borr both sat out the contest with injuries, forcing Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg to make some changes to the rotation.
Up stepped senior Logan Wilde into the point position and the combination of Wyatt Vinson and Brady McLaurin into other roles.
"I think some guys stepped up and seized an opportunity, especially Wyatt," Benzenberg said. "I thought Brady came in and did a great job, too."
Cadillac led just 16-14 after the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils 20-12 in the third quarter for a 46-33 lead going into the fourth.
"We regrouped a little bit and calmed down," Benzenberg said. "We did a better job, too, in our man-to-man offense.
"The other thing I'm proud of is we had four turnovers tonight, even without our normal point guard."
The Vikings then hit free throws down the stretch to keep Gaylord at arm's length.
Levi Klotz had a big night for Cadillac, recording 28 points, three assists and three rebounds while Vinson added 15. Cole Jenema had 13 while Wilde added seven points, five assists and five rebounds.
The Vikings (2-0 overall, 1-0 BNC) host Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 57-24. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 13 points while Jay Gulish added 11.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 49-24. Davin Brown paced the Vikings with 17 points while Jacob LaMonde had 13 and Keenan Marr added nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.