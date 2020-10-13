Cadillac tops Gaylord in finale

GAYLORD — One part of the season down.
The next part begins later this week.
Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 1-0 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference soccer contest Monday.
The teams sat through a 45-minute weather delay in the JV game and the varsity game was played in a downpour.
"I'm really happy with how the players handled the game from a mental point of view," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "They kept their calm, followed the plan and didn't let the adverse conditions get the best of them.
"They played extremely well and I think this gives us great momentum for going into the state tournament."
Scoreless at halftime, Cadillac's Brendan McRoberts scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mike Mollohan 10 minutes into the second half.
Elliot Lavigne recorded the shutout in goal for the Vikings.
Cadillac (5-7-3 overall, 3-5-2 Big North) is at Alpena in a Division 2 district contest Thursday.
NMC falls short
WEST BRANCH — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 4-0 decision to Ogemaw Heights in an NMSL contest.
"They are an excellent squad whose only loss on the year was to us earlier in the season," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "They capitalized on our mistakes and we had a difficult time establishing any offensive flow."
Ogemaw Heights led 3-0 at halftime.
Blake DeZeeuw made 18 saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets (14-5 overall, 12-2 NMSL) host Buckley in a Division 4 district contest Thursday.
