CADILLAC — There's little better than a season-opening win.
Ten months of waiting and a summer of preparation is tough to get through but it's worth a lot more when you win that opener.
Cadillac did just that, beating Lake Fenton 28-18 in a non-conference football contest Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Viking coach Cody Mallory was quite pleased to start the season with a win but knows his team also has some things to clean up before Week 2.
"It's like a two-sided coin," he said. "You celebrate the win because it's hard to win football games and we want to celebrate that.
"At the same time, we did some stuff poorly tonight that's going to need to be addressed."
The two teams traded possessions early before Cadillac got on the board with 2:45 left in the quarter when senior quarterback Tipp Baker ran it in from three yards out and Libbey Lloyd kicked the first of four PATs to make it 7-0.
The Vikings went up 14-0 with 6:55 to go in the second quarter when Baker kept it again and went 39 yards for the touchdown.
Baker hit Alec Barczewski with a 39-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter to make it 21-0 at halftime.
Mallory was most pleased with the first half.
"I liked our physicality and liked how we pursued to the football for the most part," he said. "Our defense was strong in the first half and I liked how our line, at times, got off the ball. I thought our backs ran well, too."
It's the second half that was a bit of a struggle for Cadillac. While Lake Fenton did get within 21-6 in the third quarter, the Vikings didn't have the same intensity Mallory expected.
"At times, we executed well and at times, we didn't," he added. "To be the type of team we want to be, we need to be a lot more consistent.
"We need to play sound, fundamental football for 48 minutes."
Cadillac went up 28-6 in the fourth quarter when Collin Johnston picked off a pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Noah Cochrane paced the Vikings with 150 yards rushing on 22 carries while Baker added 85 yards on 10 carries. Carter Harsh added 25 yards on three carries.
Cadillac totaled 248 yards of offense, including 193 on the ground.
Barczewski led the way defensively with nine tackles while Baker had six and a fumble recovery. Logan Wilde, David Johns and Luke Enyeart each had four tackles while Jay Gulish also recovered a fumble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.