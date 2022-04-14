LUDINGTON — Better late than never.
Cadillac scored with two minutes remaining in regulation to beat Ludington 1-0 in a non-conference girls’ soccer contest Wednesday.
“This game was midfield battle,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “While we controlled the ball, Ludington put us under a lot of pressure with man-marking.
“After taking a lot of shots, we were able to put one past the goalkeeper. We worked hard and got a well-deserved win.”
Lindsay Meier scored the goal off an assist from Lydia Schamanek.
Jazmin Angell recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (3-0-1 overall) is at Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac finally got its outdoor season underway in a dual meet at Petoskey.
The Northmen won the boys’ meet 65-54 and the girls’ meet 81-54. Dual meets do not count toward the Big North Conference championship.
On the boys’ side, Carter Harsh won the 100-meter dash in 11.60 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.69 seconds while Derek Rood won the 300 hurdles in 45.86 seconds.
Ryan Sanders won the shot put at 47-feet, 9.5-inches and the discus at 123-7 while Caden Windover won the high jump at 5-6. Cadillac also won the 400 relay (Connor Vermeulen, Rood, Aden Gurden, Jakob Bartman) in 47.48 seconds and the 800 relay (Gurden, Gabe Cochrane, Windover, Bartman) in 1:37.11.
On the girls’ side, Makenzie Johns won the shot put at 34-7.25 and the discus at 92-5 while Lindsey Tonello won the long jump at 16-9 and the 100 dash in 13.47 seconds. Madisyn Lundquist also won the pole vault at 7-6.
The Vikings won the 400 relay (Julia Jezak, Hanah Johnson, Lundquist, Tonello) in 53.96 seconds and the 1600 relay (Ellie Cool, Johnson, Tonello, Marisa Mazza) in 4:40.69.
Cadillac competes at the Chippewa Hills Invitational on Saturday.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian shot a 194 to take top honors in the first round of the Missaukee Cup at Missaukee Golf Course.
McBain took second at 219 and Lake City shot a 250.
“I thought we played very well,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “It’s the first day we’ve been outside and we three players in the 40s. I can’t ask for more.
“It’s a great win but we have three more rounds to go and a lot can change.”
Cameron Baas paced the Comets with a 44 while Tucker Tossey shot a 46, Emmitt Baas 47 and Tristan Hill 52.
Bryce Roller shared medalist honors with Baas as he shot a 44 to pace the Ramblers. Christian Mitchell shot 46, Braylon Pace 64 and Spencer Reed 65.
“We did pretty well considering we had three new players,” McBain coach Pat Martine said. “Bryce was medalist and Christian played well. We gained some experience today.”
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 52 while Rowland Ball shot 65, Sam Baron 66 and Kasey Keenan 66.
MCBAIN — McBain split a pair of non-league softball games with Charlevoix. The Ramblers won the opener 13-3 while the Rayders won the second game 11-1.
Caitlin Butzin got the win in the opener, striking out 10 batters.
Mariah Pluger, Kayda Cotter and Brekken Cotter doubled while Bree Platz and Leah Thompson singled.
Emerson Tossey and Brekken Cotter split time on the mound in game two.
Butzin had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI while Kayda Cotter singled.
“All in all we were happy with the competition,” McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. “We were missing a few key players (our seniors) but we had some JV players who stepped it up and helped us out on the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.