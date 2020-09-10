CADILLAC — A win is nice but they've got bigger goals ahead.
Cadillac beat Ogemaw Heights 201-247 in a non-conference dual match Wednesday at the Cadillac Country Club.
Playing in a steady mist and chilly temperatures for the second week of September, the goal was just getting through the day.
"It's great to play at home and get a dual win but we need to continue to improve if we want to reach some of our goals," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with a 47 while Baily Little shot a 49. Emma McTaggart carded a 51, Chesni Birgy a 54, Livi Meyer a 61 and Ella Darrow a 62.
The Vikings are at Ogemaw Heights in another dual on Sept. 14 before hosting their own invitational on Sept. 21.
