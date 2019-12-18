PETOSKEY — Call it a roller-coaster ride.
The good news, though, is they ended up on the better end of it.
Cadillac beat Petoskey 7-5 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Tuesday night in a battle that went back-and-forth all night.
The Vikings had five different leads before freshman Henry Schmittdiel scored the eventual game-winning goal off an assist from Carson Carlington with 1:04 remaining in the third period.
"This is a good learning curve for us and an opportunity to face some adverse conditions where we were able to come out on top," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We had a lot of momentum shifts throughout the game."
Cadillac led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Zakk Izzard off assists from Bryan Farley and Fisher Moore despite being outshot 17-6 in the opening minutes of the contest.
Petoskey scored two quick goals to lead 2-1 in the second period before Ian Lilly scored off assists from Carlington and Moore to make it 2-2. Moore scored 30 seconds later off assists from Cam Keehn and Farley for a 3-2 lead after two.
"They had us on our heels, especially in the first period and were generating a lot of speed so we were fortunate to be up 1-0," Graham said. "We got those two late goals in the second period and carried some momentum into the third."
It didn't last as Petoskey tied it at 3-3 before Cadillac responded on goals by Kam Herald (assist Keehn) and Izzard (assist Jack Schmittdiel) to go up 5-3.
The Northmen came back to tie it at 5-5 before the Vikings got the game-winner with 1:04 left. Jack Schmittdiel sealed it with an empty-netter.
"We had five different leads and allowed them to come back each time," Graham said. "We've got to work on playing with a lead and forging ahead."
Cadillac is at they Bay Area Reps on Friday.
