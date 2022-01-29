CADILLAC — When push came to shove, pressing worked better.
Cadillac turned up the defensive pressure and it made a big difference as the Vikings beat a pesky Gaylord team 55-42 in a Big North Conference boys’ basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings beat the Blue Devils by more than 50 points in December and while that may have been in the back of Cadillac’s minds, Gaylord gave the Vikings all they could handle for most of Friday.
Some of that was an emotional win by Cadillac over Ludington on Tuesday and some it was just the Blue Devils’ hard work.
“I think we had a little bit of a letdown from a big win Tuesday and I think we got outplayed a little bit in the first half,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Give Gaylord credit, they played really hard.”
Cadillac led just 12-10 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime before outscoring Gaylord 22-10 in the third quarter to give itself a 46-30 cushion going into the fourth quarter.
“Our guys played really well in the second half,” Benzenberg said. “We put some pressure on them and I think that sped them up a little bit.”
The Blue Devils didn’t go away, though, as they cut the deficit to eight with about four minutes to go in the game. The Vikings hit enough shots down the stretch, though, and Gaylord could get no closer.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 25 points while Jaden Montague had 10 and Eli Main scored nine.
The Vikings (9-3 overall, 6-1 BNC) host Reed City on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 49-28. Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 22 points and Chase Frolenko had eight.
• Gaylord won the freshman game 42-38. Anden Cole paced Cadillac with 22 points while Alex Comstock had five and Coby Franklin added three.
