TRAVERSE CITY — A little blip in the middle didn’t hurt the overall cause.
Cadillac started and finished strong as it beat Traverse City West 25-12, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
“It’s always nice to win on TC West’s court,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We were able to set the tone early and controlled the first set. We were up 24-18 in the second set and our passing went south but we were able to to squeak it out.
“West carried that momentum over into the third but we were able to right ship midway through the fourth and finish out the match.”
Carissa Musta paced the Vikings with 20 kills, seven blocks and six digs while Cassie Jenema dished out 39 assists, 11 digs and a block. Makenzie Johns had 18 kills and four digs while Reina McMahon had two kills, two blocks, nine digs and two aces.
Ari Bryant had 13 digs, two assists and an ace while Chloe Lijewski had four digs and an ace. Sophie Clough had 13 digs and an assist while Grace Zuback had 10 digs. Quinn Hess added two digs.
“Makenzie had some big kills toward the end of the fourth set and Quinn did a great job off the bench with some good passes and digs.”
Cadillac (11-2-2 overall, 2-1 BNC) hosts a tournament on Saturday.
• TC West won the JV match. Lydia Owens paced the Vikings in serving while Maddie Taylor led in hitting.
MCBAIN — Pine River dropped a Highland Conference match to Northern Michigan Christian 25-21, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20.
“We came out with great intensity but couldn’t sustain it for the entire night,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“We definitely see improvement in many areas and really, it was the little things that got us.
“Too many unforced errors and critical moments for those errors. The great thing about this team is we are resilient and this will motivate us to keep working hard.”
Lanie Sparks paced Pine River with eight kills, 29 digs and a block while Riley Thompson had five kills, three aces and a block. Miriam Johnson had five kills, an ace and two blocks while Lilly Felsk added eight digs and five aces.
BIG RAPIDS — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in an NMSL contest.
“The guys were on fire,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We hustled to the ball, played with purpose and played with intensity. Most importantly, we played our shots on net 24 times, resulting in eight goals.
“Everything came together and the scoreline shows it.”
Dries VanNoord paced the Comets with two goals and three assists while Colton Winkle and Eli Bowden added a goal and an assist each. Go Takenaka scored twice while Emmitt Baas and Ethan Lutke each scored once.
Blair DeZeeuw made three saves in the nets.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 5-0 decision to Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay.
Jud Rath recorded 16 saves in goal for Buckley.
The Bears (3-6-1) host Kingsley on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.