TRAVERSE CITY — The seemingly never-ending week is finally nearing its close.
Cadillac maintained its perch atop the Big North Conference volleyball race with a 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17 win over Traverse City West on Thursday.
The win wraps up an emotional two-match week for the Vikings against both Traverse City schools with homecoming thrown in, as well.
"What a grind this week has been," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "I am super proud of the team for maintaining focus these last three days with having the tall task of playing both Traverse City schools back-to-back and it being homecoming week.
"We knew West would be ready to play. We did a good job of pulling out the first two sets but let down in the third. I told them to bring the energy and put everything into set four because we didn't want to go to five. I was happy we didn't have a letdown after the TC Central match on Tuesday, too. The team wanted this one. It feels good to be 5-0 at the turn but we know the last five matches aren't going to be any easier."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 22 kills, 15 digs, three assists and two blocks while Renee Brines dished out 37 assists, 21 digs, eight kills, an ace and a block.
Chloe Comstock had a big night with 13 digs, 13 kills, a block and an ace while Maggie Neiss had six kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs.
Makenna Bryant picked up 27 digs and five assists while Brooke Lorenz added 15 digs and Joslyn Seeley had two kills.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Wednesday.
• TC West won the JV match 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 and the freshman match 25-19, 22-25, 15-9.
