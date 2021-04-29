CADILLAC — The Cadillac boys and girls track teams competed against Traverse City West in dual meets Wednesday.
On the boys side, Ryan Sanders was the lone first-place finish for the Vikings in the shot put with a throw of 47-02. On the girls side, Angela Mo won the discus (86-08), Makenzie Johns won the shot put (31-01), Peace Odiase won the high jump (4-08), the relay team of Odiase, Eleanor Cool, Madisyn Lundquist and Julia Jezak won the 800 relay (1:59.41), Odiase won the 100 hurdles (17.44) and Chloie Musta on the 3200 run (11:52.31).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.