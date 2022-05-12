TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac girls and boys track teams traveled to Traverse City Central Wednesday to compete in a Big North Conference dual meet.
The girls lost to Traverse City Central, 89-55, while the boys also lost, 94-58.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac's Julia Jezak finished the 100 dash in second place with a personal best time of 13.62 seconds, while Madisyn Lundquist finished the 200 dash in second place (27.54). Lundquist finished first in the 400 dash in a time of 1:06.40, while Kendall Schopieray finished the 800 dash in second place (2:21.38).
Marisa Mazza earned a second place finish in the 1600 run with a personal record time of 5:53.08, while teammates Eleanor Cool (5:53.47) and Hadley Hilt (6:06.43) finished in third and fourth places respectively also with personal best times.
In the field events, junior Ellie Kovacevich won the shot put with a throw of 33-feet, 7-inches, while teammate Abbigail Weir was second (28-06). In discus, Cadillac took the top three spots with Olivia Smith (101-03), Berkley Oberhaus (84-06) and Jordan Sprik’s personal best throw (81-05).
Reina McMahon took first place in high jump (4-10), while Lundquist was first in the pole vault (9-03) and Mary-Claire Rodebaugh second (8-00).
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Carter Harsh finished first in the 100 dash with a time of 11.53 seconds while Aden Gurden finished in second with a personal best time (11.71). Caden Windover won the 200 dash with a personal best time (23.48), while Kyle Conradson also had a personal best time for first place in the 400 dash (56.31).
In the 300 hurdles, Teegan Baker had a personal best time of 44.56 for a second place finish, while 400 relay team of Connor Vermeullen, Jakob Bartman, Gurden and Harsh finished first (45.48). The 800 relay team of Vermeulen, Windover, Harsh and Bartman took first (1:34.70), while the 3200 relay team of Ben Meyer, McCoy McGuire, Sam Tolkinen and Andrew Elmore finished in first place (10:35.94).
In the field events, Ryan Sanders finished second in the shot put (47-02.50), while earning a first place in discus (127-02).
