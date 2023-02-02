Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools

CADILLAC — Chris Reinhold and Derek Rood have spent a lot of time on the recruiting trail.
Riley Wade, meanwhile, is a bit of a newcomer.
Regardless, all three Cadillac High School seniors made their next steps official as they signed National Letters of Intent for football at three NCAA Division II schools on Wednesday.
Reinhold is headed to Ferris State University while Rood heads to rival Grand Valley State. Wade is staying instate, too, and is headed to Hillsdale.
All three have been part of the resurgence of Cadillac football under Cody Mallory and Shawn Jackson and get to reap some of the rewards of that.
Reinhold came to northern Michigan from Indiana in the sixth grade not knowing a lot about college football here — other than Michigan and Michigan State.
He’s found out a lot since then and knows he’s headed to a program that has set a high standard of success as the two-time defending NCAA D2 national champion under head coach Tony Annese.
“My sister is going to be graduating from Ferris State this year and they’ve got, in my opinion, of the best coaches of all time,” Reinhold said. “They have a great culture there.
“I am going to get a great education and I am going to be a Bulldog. I feel like that’s simple enough.”
Reinhold, a linebacker for the Vikings, got his inspiration to be a football player at the next level from one of the game’s all-time greats.
“The first time I knew I was going to work as hard as I could for football was when I first saw a Ray Lewis highlight,” Reinhold said. “I saw his mentality in the way he did things on the field, how much fun he had while playing football and hitting people.
“It just clicked in my brain…that’s what I love to do, too. Ever since then, I’ve trained to be the best football player I can be.”
Reinhold recorded 85 tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble for the Big North Conference champion and D3 playoff qualifying Vikings this past fall.
Reinhold had another offer from Northern Michigan and talked to Grand Valley State quite a bit before settling on Ferris State.
He plans on studying business management or nursing.
Rood heard from Ferris State and Northern, too, but had focused in on Grand Valley from the start.
“Grand Valley had shown a lot of interest in me from the start and they’re just of the ones that kept in touch with the me the most,” Rood said. “They’ve got great facilities and they’re a really good football team.
“I liked their defensive line coach and there’s a lot of good energy coming from him.”
Rood’s parents, Brian and Jenny, both attended Grand Valley State and Brian played on the football team during his time in Allendale, as well.
With football in his blood, Derek Rood was eager to show he could play the game at a high level.
“From a young age, my dad told me that you’re going to have the chance to play college football but it’s all up to you to work hard for it. It’s not going to just come to you.
“He said I will be ready for it if I put in the work that I needed to.”
Rood, who played tight end and defensive end at Cadillac, will be on the defensive side of the ball at GVSU.
He recorded 69 tackles, eight sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles for the Big North Conference champion and D3 playoff qualifying Vikings this past fall.
Rood plans on studying finance.
Two players who’ve pushed each other on the practice field, in the weight room and on the game field now get to do it as heated rivals in the GLIAC.
Grand Valley State handed Ferris State its only regular-season loss this year before the Bulldogs turned the table on the Lakers in the NCAA D2 national quarterfinals en route to the title.
They’re cool with being rivals.
“Chris and I have always pushed each other and trying to surpass each other,” Rood said.
“I think that’s really helped us become better players and like I said earlier, it only seems right that we play at rival schools.”
Reinhold had an inkling this might happen.
“They’re definitely both great D2 schools and both have great coaching staffs,” he said.
“We’ve been competing with each other and pushing each other to be the best athlete that we could be.
“I kind of feel like this was meant to be and I kind of predicted this was going to happen so I am excited.”
While Wade will still be in Michigan, Hillsdale College moved to the G-MAC (Great Midwest Athletic Conference) a couple of seasons ago so he likely won’t be competing against Reinhold and Rood.
“It’s a great academic school…I’ve got relatives who went there,” Wade said. “They’ve got a good football program and just good people in charge.”
While Reinhold and Rood have long had dreams of playing the game at the collegiate level, it’s a recent development for Wade.
Like just this year.
“I figured it out halfway through the season and I decided that I wanted to play at the next level and that I have the means to,” he said.
“I am definitely looking forward to playing and I want to meet the expectations I’ve set for myself.
“They do a great job in balancing the classroom and football.”
Wade, an offensive lineman for Cadillac, will be in the same group at Hillsdale.
He graded out as top pass protector on offensive line and didn’t allow a sack all season for the Big North Conference champion and D3 playoff qualifying Vikings.
Hillsdale went 5-6 overall this past season under 22-year head coach Keith Otterbein.
Wade plans to major in business but isn’t sure what he wants to go into yet.
