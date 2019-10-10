PETOSKEY — It's not always going to be easy.
Petoskey made Cadillac work a little harder and the Vikings overcame some miscues of their own to score a 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
The win keeps the Vikings (25-6-1 overall) unbeaten at 7-0 in the league race with three matches remaining.
Cadillac led 22-20 in the third set but couldn't quite finish the pesky Northmen off. The Vikings gave Petoskey help, too, committing 27 hitting errors.
"The good news is that we were able to pull it off," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "It wasn't looking good for a while. To the team's credit, they jumped out early and got a quick lead in set five.
"They stepped up to the challenge and finished the job. The girls showed good mental toughness after we didn't play so well in sets three and four. Petoskey played great defense and was digging up a lot of balls. There were a lot of really long rallies that we had to earn the point and a lot of those came in set five."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 49 assists, 26 digs, four kills, four blocks, and an ace while Macy Brown had 32 kills, 23 digs, and two blocks. Chloe Comstock had 21 digs, 10 kills, and six aces while Maggie Neiss added seven blocks, six kills, and two digs.
Makenna Bryant recorded 29 digs while Brooke Lorenz had 14 digs and Joslyn Seeley added three kills and two blocks.
Cadillac is at the Mount Morris Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-14, 20-25, 25-21. Top servers for the Vikings (23-8-1, 5-2) were Karsyn Kastl and Julia Jezak.
• Petoskey won the freshman match 21-2,5 25-17, 25-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.