TRAVERSE CITY — Their celebration is on hold.
Traverse City Central kept Cadillac kept from celebrating an outright league championship by beating the Vikings 25-23, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
Cadillac (30-8-1 overall, 8-1 BNC) is tied with the Trojans atop the league standings with one match remaining. The Vikings can win the title outright with a win over TC West next Wednesday at home.
"This was a tough night for us," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We were expecting the very best from Central and that's what we got. We struggled without passing and we were out of system a majority of the night.
"We had our chances but just didn't capitalize. We will use this loss as motivation for the last Big North match at home. We still control our own destiny. We need to get back to work and seize the opportunity presented to us."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 22 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, two assists, and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 30 assists, 13 digs, three kills and a block. Staci Beydoun had three blocks, two kills, an assist, and a dig while Maggie Neiss had three kills, two aces, and an assist.
Chloe Comstock had 15 digs, nine kills, and three aces while Makenna Bryant had 22 digs. Brooke Lorenz had five digs and an ace while Marne Fox added three digs and an ace.
Cadillac is at the North Branch Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. Leading servers for the Vikings (27-9-1, 7-2) were Julia Jezak, Karsyn Kastyl, and Emily Burt.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-23, 25-19, 18-25. The top server for the Vikings was Madalie Dickerson.
