TRAVERSE CITY — Champions show their mettle when they’re facing adversity.
Down a match in the standings and down a set after the first set of the de facto league championship match, Cadillac did just that.
The Vikings moved into a first-place tie with Traverse City West after beating the Titans 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-25, 15-10 in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
Cadillac and West are tied atop the standings with one match remaining next week.
While there’s still work to be finished next Wednesday, this one’s a big step in securing at least a piece of the league title.
“I am so proud of my team,‘ Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “To be able to come onto West’s floor and come away with a victory after getting socked in the mouth the first set says a lot about them.
“We changed some things up since the last time and had a few different strategies that worked well for us. It’s a big match for us and puts us in a good position but we still have to play Gaylord next week so there is still work to be done.‘
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 34 assists, 15 digs, eight kills, two aces, and a block while Macy Brown had 31 kills, 37 digs, and three blocks. Carissa Musta had seven blocks and five kills while Angela Mo added 13 digs and three aces.
Julia Jezak had 15 digs and two aces while Joslyn Seeley had five digs, three blocks, and a kill. Caliey Masserang had five kills and six digs; Brooke Ellens 10 digs; and Layke Sims three digs and a kill.
Cadillac (34-5 overall, 8-1 BNC) is at a quad in North Branch on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-20, 25-18, 23-25. Jaylyn Hamilton paced the Vikings (11-6, 6-3) in serving while Megan Kendall led defensively.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-19, 23-25, 15-11. Adaline Smith led the way defensively while Reina McMahon was the top server.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.