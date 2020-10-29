CADILLAC — Call it a win-win on both sides.
A little less than 12 hours after learning Gaylord couldn’t compete in a Big North Conference volleyball match due to COVID-19 concerns, Cadillac found an opponent just down the road.
The Vikings picked up McBain and topped the Ramblers 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 in a non-conference match.
“It was fun to have McBain come over and play after our other match got canceled,‘ Cadillac coach Michele Brines said. “It was our Dig Pink match so we are very appreciative that McBain came over to fill in on less than 12 hours notice."
“It wasn’t our best match with a lot of uncharacteristic serving errors. We made the plays when we had to but need to do a better job of focusing for every facet of the match. I will say I’m proud of this team for earning a share of the Big North Conference title. That’s a big goal achieved with a lot more work to be done.‘
McBain coach Shawn Murphy was glad to be able to play as well.
“We knew going into the match that we had our hands full with Cadillac,‘ he said. “They are a strong team with lots of playmakers. It was a good match for us to gauge where we are at with our level of play. “I thought we were able to do well offensively when the passing was in line and we were able to create some big plays of our own at times. We just let a few of the unforced errors get into some runs of unforced errors.‘
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 21 kills, 14 digs, and two aces while Renee Brines dished out 28 assists, five kills, eight digs, and an ace. The ace is her 94th of the season, setting the single-season program record.
Caliey Masserang had three kills and three blocks while Carissa Musta had three kills and a block. Joslyn Seeley had two kills and two blocks while Layke Sims added two kills, three digs, and a block.
Mady Smith had two aces and a block; Julia Jezak five digs and three aces; and Brooke Ellens six digs. Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with nine kills, a block, four digs, and an ace on 100 percent serving while Jersey Scott had five kills, a block, six digs, and an ace on 100% serving. Linde VanderVlucht added five kills, two blocks, three digs, and served 100%.
McBain hosts Lake City and Pine River today while Cadillac (37-5 overall, 9-1 Big North) faces Reed City or Big Rapids in a Division 2 district contest Tuesday at home.
• Cadillac JV (14-7, 6-3) beat McBain 25-14, 25-19, 25-14. Leading in serves Karsyn Kastl, offensive play Jaylyn Hamilton
