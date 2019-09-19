ALPENA — Win and move on.
Cadillac did just that as it swept Alpena 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday.
"It was good to get the win in three," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "I was happy with our ability to keep a calm head when we were down a few times early but we stayed the course.
"We continue to show improvement in all areas of the game."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 25 kills, five blocks and eight digs while Renee Brines dished out 34 assists, 10 digs, five kills and three blocks. Maggie Neiss had seven kills and two blocks while Chloe Comstock had 13 digs, three aces and two kills.
Makenna Bryant had nine digs and two aces while Brooke Lorenz added eight digs. Staci Beydoun added two blocks.
Cadillac (18-5-1 overall, 3-0 BNC) hosts its second tournament on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-20, 25-21, 25-14. Top servers for the Vikings (17-6, 2-1) were Macey McKeever and Julia Jezak.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-22, 25-21, 25-20. Top server for the Vikings was Madalie Dickerson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.