ALPENA — Maintain the status quo.
Even when things aren’t going your way.
Cadillac struggled at times but still found a way to score a 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
“Tonight was one of those nights where we didn’t bring our ‘A game’ but we were able to find a way to win in three sets,‘ Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “Alpena played very well and kept the rallies alive. In the second set, we were down 15-8 but kept working and never panicked. I was happy to see that we just kept grinding and eeked out the win. That was big.‘
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 19 kills, 12 digs, three aces, three assists, and two blocks while Renee Brines dished out 21 assists, 12 digs, two kills, an ace, and a block. Caliey Masserang had four kills and a block while Joslyn Seeley added two kills and a block.
Julia Jezak had 15 digs and two aces; Mady Smith three digs and an assist; Zoey Feister three digs and an ace; Brooke Ellens six digs; Layke Sims a kill and a dig; and Carissa Musta two blocks.
Cadillac (29-5 overall, 6-1 Big North) hosts Traverse City Central next Wednesday.
• Alpena won the JV match 20-25, 25-20, 25-12.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 30-32, 26-24, 25-23. Ellery Schaefer led the team in serving while Averee Heuker led the way defensively.
