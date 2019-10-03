CADILLAC — That's getting the job done.
Cadillac made quick work of Gaylord, beating the Blue Devils 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
"This was a fun match tonight," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Everyone contributed, which is always great to see."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 12 kills, 12 digs, six assists, and an ace to add to her growing list of accomplishments. The junior outside hitter reached 1,000 career kills in a win over Traverse City Central last Wednesday.
Renee Brines dished out 23 assists, nine kills, and nine digs while Chloe Comstock had four aces, four kills, two assists, and two digs. Makenna Bryant had 15 digs and two aces while Brooke Lorenz added four aces and two digs.
Maggie Neiss had four kills, a block, and an ace while Marne Fox had eight digs and two assists. Joslyn Seeley had three kills while Mady Smith added two digs and Angela Mo had an ace. Staci Beydoun also had an assist and a dig.
Cadillac (23-6-1 overall, 6-0 BNC) is at Petoskey next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-20, 25-13, 25-7. Top servers for the Vikings (22-8-1, 4-2) were Julia Jezak and Zoey Feister.
