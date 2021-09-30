PETOSKEY — Cadillac took care of business, beating Petoskey 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
"It was a good night for us," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We got off to a good start in all three sets which is something we have been working on."
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 17 assists, nine digs, 10 kills and an ace ace while Joslyn Seeley had three kills, five digs, two aces and a block. Julia Jezak had 14 digs, seven assists and an ace while Mady Smith recorded eight digs, four kills and two aces.
Macey McKeever had five digs, two aces and two assists; Carissa Musta four kills and two blocks; Caliey Masserang four kills and a block; Brooke Ellens four digs and two aces; Makenzie Johns two kills and a dig; and Emmy Cox a dig.
Cadillac (25-6 overall, 5-1 BNC) hosts Alpena next Wednesday.
• Petoskey won the JV match 25-15, 25-22, 25-23. Leading servers for Cadillac were Cassie Jenema and Emma Johnson.
• Petoskey won the freshman match 18-25, 25-16, 25-19. Emma Holdship and Teagan Brown led the Vikings defensively.
