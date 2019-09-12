CADILLAC — Call it getting the job done.
Cadillac overcame a slow start and then finished strong when it needed to in a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 win over Petoskey in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
"It's nice to pull out a three-set match against a good team like Petoskey," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We started slowly in the first set but grabbed the momentum halfway through which carried over into set two.
"It was a battle in set three but were able to push through late in the set and get the win."
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 24 assists, nine digs, four kills, two aces and a block while Macy Brown had 21 kills, 16 digs, three aces and three assists. Chloe Comstock had 18 digs, seven kills and three aces while Maggie Neiss added six digs and two aces.
Makenna Bryant had 13 digs; Brooke Lorenz four digs and Joslyn Seeley two kills.
Cadillac (15-4 overall, 2-0 Big North) is at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational on Saturday before going to Alpena next Wednesday.
• Petoskey won the JV match 25-23, 25-25, 25-15. Top servers for the Vikings (12-5, 1-1) were Ella Marine and Julia Jezak.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 27-29, 25-20, 25-10. Top servers for the Vikings were Sophie Whitaker and Emmy Cox.
