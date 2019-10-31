CADILLAC — Growing up, your mother taught you to share.
In this case, though, sharing isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Cadillac claimed its fifth straight Big North Conference volleyball title and its first outright crown since 2016 with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 win over Traverse City West Wednesday night.
The Vikings (33-9-2 overall) finish the Big North season at 9-1, having dropped a match to Traverse City Central last week.
"It was nice to see the girls go out there and play like they could to get their championship on their own," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We righted the ship from last week.
"They didn't want to share it with anybody and neither did I."
It was that loss last week to TC Central that played a role in Wednesday's win over West. Cadillac's passing wasn't all that strong against the Trojans and it limited the offense.
The Vikings cleaned things up against the Titans and it made all the difference.
"The key to the whole night was our serve-receive," Brines said. "We were able to run what we wanted to run and that was the difference between this week and last week. Our passing was spot on tonight.
"Our serving was key, too. We kept them out of system most of the night."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 19 kills, 20 digs, two blocks, two assists, and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 36 assists, 15 digs, six kills, and two aces. Chloe Comstock had 11 kills, 16 digs, four aces, and two blocks while Maggie Neiss added eight kills, five blocks, three digs, and an ace.
Makenna Bryant had 17 digs and an ace while Brooke Lorenz had eight digs. Mady Smith and Staci Beydoun had a kill apiece.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season Saturday at the Central Montcalm Invitational before facing host Big Rapids or Ludington in a Division 2 district contest next Wednesday.
• TC West won the JV match 25-12, 18-25, 25-14. Top server for the Vikings (27-10-1, 7-3) was Julia Jezak.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 27-25, 25-15, 27-25. Madalie Dickerson led the Vikings in serving and Sophie Whitaker led in hitting.
