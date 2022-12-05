GAYLORD — Back on top.
After coming up just short of the title last year, Cadillac’s boys bowling team reclaimed the Big North Conference title Saturday at the Gaylord Bowling Center.
The Vikings totaled 372 points while Traverse City Central was second at 337, TC West third at 325, Petoskey fourth at 324 and Gaylord fifth at 260.
“This is one we look forward to every year and especially this year,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “A few of us remember the bitter taste of falling 11 pins short last year, coming in second in the only year since founding of our team that we didn’t win the title.
“We brought it back home where it belongs and it was made even sweeter that we were able to take it back from the team that beat us last year — Traverse City Central.”
Cadillac’s Connor Putman took eighth with a 354 and Howard Inzano ninth with a 352 in the two regular games to start the tournament. Evan Nowland rolled a 286, Brecken McNutt a 258 and Hallie Moffit, filling in last minute from the girls’ team, had a 227.
The Vikings were second after the two regular games but struggled in the first baker game set, rolling a 152 and a 136.
Cadillac bounced back with scores of 163 and 173 to earn itself the No. 3 seed behind Central and West.
Cadillac beat the Titans 323-306 in the roll-off to advance to the finals against the Trojans.
“All of their bowlers returned from a strong team last year and it’s fair to say they likely thought they had a big advantage,” Moore said.
Putman rolled a strike in the 10th frame to give the Vikings a 170-168 win in the first game before he rolled three strikes in frame No. 10 to secure a 202-169 win and the 372-337 overall victory.
“I can’t say enough about every bowler on this team,” Moore added. “Hallie stepped up and bowling with the boys and contributed admirable. Brecken, in his first bowling competition, looked like a seasoned vet and just threw the ball really well.
“Evan set us up in the regular games and threw some clutch marks to put us in good spots. Howard continued to grow in his game and did a marvelous job of picking up the 10-pin, something he struggled with last year. Connor was clutch every time we needed him. He threw 13 of 16 strikes in the roll-off matches, including his last seven shots. It was an unbelievable team win.”
Cadillac opens Greater Northwest Conference action next Saturday at Lucky Jacks in Traverse City.
