Cadillac wins first golf hardware

INTERLOCHEN — That's a first.
Literally.
Cadillac won its first hardware, taking first in the Green Division at the Titan Invitational Monday at Interlochen Golf Club.
The Vikings a shot a 414 while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 436 and Leland third at 441.
Big Rapids won the overall title with a 348 while Traverse City West shot a 358 and Petoskey 377.
"Coach Alto and I couldn't be more proud of our whole team," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "They have all worked so hard. This is a step in the right direction for our program and it's also raised the excitement level.
"They were already talking about how to improve at tomorrow's practice. They are so fun to coach because of their eagerness to get better."
Alyvia Peedle and Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 100s while Madi Drabik shot a 105, Chesni Birgy 109, Alix Matzke 109 and Bella Smith 121.
Cadillac competes in a JV match Wednesday at Bay Meadows before heading to Alpena Friday for a Big North Conference tournament.
