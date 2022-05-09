CADILLAC — That’s a nice shot in the arm.
Finally getting a little healthier, Cadillac went 2-0 and won its own softball invitational for the third straight year Saturday at Lincoln Field.
The Vikings beat Tri County 22-0 in the first before edging Reed City 2-0 in the finals.
“The girls are starting to play more as a team every game and for one another and that’s great to see,” Cadillac assistant coach Ben Lundquist said. “The girls really played well both games. It was good for them to get a couple of wins before we go on the road for two conference doubleheaders next week.”
Ashlyn Lundquist and Layke Sims combined for a one-hitter in the first game against Tri County.
At the plate, Stella Balcom had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Grace Drabik two hits, including a triple and two RBIs; Lundquist three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Sims three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs; Cali Quartz a hit; Mady Smith two hits and an RBI; Taryn Regnerus a hit and two RBIs; and Alazeah Reed two hits and two RBIs.
The finale was a classic pitchers’ duel between Lundquist and Reed City’s Isabell Guy as the Vikings scratched out two runs in the top of the fifth and then hung on.
Lundquist got the win, allowing no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Sims doubled while Balcom also had a hit in the win.
Guy took the loss, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Kenzie Shoemaker, Kaylin Goodman, Rylie Shafer and Hannah Stellini had a hit apiece for the Coyotes.
Reed City trailed Tawas 4-0 through three and a half innings in its opener before scoring three in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to win it. Shoemaker singled and stole second before Stellini reached on an error that scored Shoemaker to win it.
Guy got the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Shoemaker had three hits; Paityn Enos two; Hayden Cutler two; Goodman one; and Shafer one.
Cadillac (3-9 overall) is at Petoskey on Tuesday while Reed City (12-8) hosts rival Big Rapids.
CADILLAC — Cadillac split a pair of games in its own invitational at Mills Field.
The Vikings dropped the first game to Newaygo 9-6 before coming back to beat Tawas 7-0 in the second game.
Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln was pleased with the fight his team showed as it continued to be plagued by injuries. A lack of pitching even led to senior Carson Raasio pitching the sixth inning against Tawas in his first game on the mound.
“We are playing with a lot of injuries which is making it difficult right now,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. “We need to tighten up our defense but, overall, we fought hard.”
Kaleb McKinley took the loss againat Newaygo.
At the plate, Ethan Sharp had a hit; Eli Main two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Miles Maury three hits, including a double, and an RBI; McKinley two hits, including an RBI; Coby Franklin a hit and an RBI; and Keenan Suminski a double.
Maury got the win over Tawas, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out three in 4.1 innings of work. Raasio pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out the final batter.
At the plate, Sharp had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Main a hit and an RBI; Maury a hit and an RBI; McKinley three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Conner McGowan a sacrifice RBI; and Suminski two hits, including a double.
Cadillac (7-5) is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
