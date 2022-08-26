CADILLAC — Call it the perfect day.
They won a trophy and continued on their way to becoming another strong Cadillac volleyball team.
The Vikings went 5-0 and won their own invitational in the process Thursday.
Cadillac scored pool-play wins over Elk Rapids (25-21, 25-16); Clio (25-23, 25-20) and Morley Stanwood (25-12, 25-14) before beating Leland 25-19, 25-16 in the Gold Division semifinals and Clio again 25-20, 25-21 in the finals.
“It’s always fun to play in the home tournament,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “I am really proud of the team for how they played today and the improvement they continue to make.
“It’s great to win the championship.”
Joslyn Seeley paced the Vikings with 27 kills, 30 digs, four aces and three blocks while Makenzie Johns had 24 kills, 21 digs, four aces and two blocks. Carissa Musta had 21 kills and 13 blocks while Cassie Jenema dished out 90 assists, 19 digs, 12 kills and an ace.
Macey McKeever had 32 digs, 18 aces and seven kills while Karsyn Kastl added 24 digs and eight aces. Emmy Cox had 12 digs, five aces and two kills while Reina McMahon had eight kills and two blocks.
Cadillac (7-2-1 overall) host Alpena on Wednesday.
• McBain went 3-1.
The Ramblers beat Central Montcalm 25-17, 25-12; beat Mount Morris 25-19, 19-25, 15-12; and beat Calumet 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 in pool play before falling to Clio 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
“Overall, this was a pretty good day for building some mental toughness,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We battled pretty hard in our pool and were able to finish the third set with Mount Morris and Calumet which took some grit.
“We had our opportunities against a very tough Clio team but just couldn’t quite capitalize. We are still learning some strengths and exposing some of our weaknesses but I like where we are at right now, considering it’s only August.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 41 kills, four blocks, 33 digs and four aces on 95 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 88 assists, seven kills, five blocks, 14 digs and nine aces on 96 percent serving.
Linde VanderVluct had 24 kills, nine blocks, two aces and 26 digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 14 kills, three blocks, 21 digs and three aces on 94 percent serving.
McBain (9-1 overall) is at the Grand Haven Invitational on Sept. 2.
MANCELONA — Lake City picked up three wins, beating Boyne City, Kalkaska and host Mancelona in a quad.
The Trojans beat the Ramblers 25-22, 25-14; beat the Blazers 25-19, 25-9; and beat the Ironmen 25-19, 25-23.
“We started out the quad strong against a very good Boyne City team. I felt my girls played some of their best volleyball during that match,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“We then had a slow start against Kalkaska but were able to turn it around in the second set. I have to credit my bench for solid play as well.
“We struggled to find our rhythm and energy against Mancelona. We have to find away to overcome our mental errors and put together a full day of play. I have to give credit to our captain Mackenzie Bisballe that made huge plays for us when were down and Kaylee Keenan for flying all over the place to make saves.”
Mackenzie Bisballe led the way with 18 kills, eight digs, four aces and 20 assists while Kaylee Keenan had 23 digs and served 100 percent.
Emily Urie had four kills, eight digs and three blocks while Ali Bisballe had 17 kills, four digs and three blocks.
Hannah Vasicek had four kills; Haylee Parniske eight digs and six kills; Kasey Keenan eight kills; Helen Brown 15 assists; Kylie Hunt and Jenna Harris three digs; and Zoe Butkovich three kills.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian split a pair of matches in a tri it hosted.
The Comets lost to Gaylord St. Mary 27-29, 25-19, 15-12 and beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-12, 25-16.
“We started the night off with low energy and we were not playing at our level,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “When we started the second match, we brought a lot of intensity and played an aggressive game.
“Seniors Paige Elebs and Mabel Yount dominated the front row with their aggressive hits.”
Ebels had 12 kills and Yount had 10 while Yount and Emma Tossey each had a block.
Ebels had three aces and Tossey had two while Kate Shaarda dished out 23 assists and Jada VanNoord had 12.
Ebels had 11 digs and Alaina Rozeveld had seven.
NMC (8-2 overall) hosts Traverse City Christian and Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
HARRISON — Pine River scored a 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 win over Harrison in a non-league match.
“We served very aggressive and played as a team.” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“This was a good win and it was a whole team effort. This is the first step in the right direction.”
Pine River (2-2 overall) hosts Ludington and Benzie Central on Wednesday.
SHEPHERD — Northern Michigan Christian and Shepherd played to a 1-1 tie in an NMSL contest.
“It was another frustrating game as a coach,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “At times, we showed what we could do with our passing and creating opportunities.
“At other times, we reverted to just trying to jam the ball up the middle right into their defenders. It was evident that we focused on passing the past two days of practice but it’s still not to a satisfactory level. Additionally, we need to continue to work on our finishing since we still are unable to capitalize on the chances we do create.”
Barrett Bosscher scored for NMC off an assist from Nathan Eisenga.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded six saves in goal.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 6-3 decision to Lakeview in an NMSL contest.
“We started off a little slow and they got a jump on us,” Pine River coach David Fisher said. “After that, the offense got a little more active and the defense benefited from it.”
Nathan Marks scored the Bucks’ first goal on a penalty kick before Owen Wemple scored both second-half goals off assists from Javen Wanstead and Carter Lewis.
Brody Swanson made seven saves in goal.
Pine River also beat Big Rapids Crossroads 5-0 on Wednesday.
Jordan Nelson scored twice in the first half against the Cougars before Carter Lewis opened the scoring in the second half off an assist from Nelson. Raegan Wanstead scored off an assist from Owen Wemple to make it 4-0 before Lewis scored off an assist from Raegan Wanstead.
Swanson and Kate Mitchell split time in goal.
KINGSLEY — For the second straight year, Kingsley was way too much for McBain.
The Stags built a 22-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 40-0 win over the Ramblers in a non-conference football contest Thursday.
Kalvin McGillis led McBain on the ground with 59 yards while quarterback Braylon Pace was 1 of 2 for six yards.
Eli Baker had three carries for 21 yards before leaving at halftime with an injury.
McGillis had six tackles defensively and Carson Murphy recorded a sack.
McBain is at Beal City next Friday.
