CADILLAC — Getting to know each other has taken on added meaning this spring.
Each year, teams spend a period of time in practice and games figuring out roles and how they fit together.
That's really important this season.
After not having a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring teams are taking the fields for the first time in nearly two years.
On that note, Cadillac got its season started on the right foot with a 2-0 win over Big Rapis in a non-conference girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
It's even a little more "new" to the Vikings as Joy Weitzel has taken over the program when longtime coach Jen VanNoord left for Northern Michigan Christian last summer.
Weitzel had been VanNoord's JV coach in 2019.
"Right now, we're getting to know each other again," Weitzel said. "We haven't played with each other in a long time.
"We're figuring out where everybody fits and figuring out how to play our formation. We just want to use our players to the best of their ability and that's hard right now because we have a couple of players out."
Cadillac started strong against a Big Rapids team that had already gotten one game under its belt on Wednesday against Ludington.
That didn't translate to the scoreboard until junior Abby Kovacevich took pass from Chesni Birgy and scored in the 37th minute to make it 1-0.
It stayed that way until Elizabeth Eash got the ball to Kovacevich who lofted a perfect shot over the Cardinals' keeper to the far right corner of the net to make it 2-0 in the 71st minute.
Lindsay Meier recorded the shutout in goal for Cadilac.
"It's good to have a win, regardless of it's pretty or not," Weitzel said. "I think we did some really great tonigts tonight, finding each other and connecting with our forwards.
"Big Rapids had a couple of big, physical girls and that gave us som problems at times."
Cadillac is at Bay City Western today.
BASEBALL
Ironmen top Trojans
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a 15-6 decision to Mancelona in a non-conference game. The second game was rained out.
"We were down 7-6 going into the fifth, had to pull Avery (DeBoer) and throw whoever was available," Lake City coach Todd Vasicek said. "We walked seven guys in the fifth, they had a couple of hits and we just weren't able to hang on.
"We did have a much better showing that Wednesday, though. We hit the ball better and the kids played well."
DeBoer took the loss, allowing seven runs on 13 hits while striking out four.
Andrew VanderTuig led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs while Sam Baron had two hits. Oakley Barger, Gavin Bisballe and Davin Hogan had a hit apiece.
Lake City hosts Kingsley on Wednesday.
