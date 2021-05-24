CADILLAC — Two wins got them a trophy.
Cadillac beat McBain 4-1 and Ludington 15-0 to capture its own softball invitational Saturday at Lincoln Field.
"The girls played well today," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "We stuck with it against a good McBain team and were able to score some runs late.
"It's time to fine-tune some things for the state tournament in a couple of weeks."
McBain took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning before the Vikings responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 14.
Emma Maury led Cadillac at the plate with two hits while Lundquist drove in a run; Stella Balcom had a hit and two RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Layke Sims a triple; and Marisa Wilde an RBI.
McKenna Gilde took the loss for McBain, allowing four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Caitlin Butzin doubled for the Ramblers.
"We struggled to find our bats but with a lot of credit to Cadillac's pitcher. She did a great job of keeping us off-balance," McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said.
Lundquist got the win against Ludington, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits and an RBI; Balcom two hits; Alana Hoffert two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit and an RBI; Maury a double; Molly McKeever a hit and an RBI; Maddie Stange a double; Wilde a hit and an RBI; and Mady Smith a double and two RBIs.
McBain also beat Ludington 10-0.
"We came back after our loss to Cadillac and played very well," Zuiderveen said. "The girls did not show up with their heads down, they knew they had another game and they showed up ready to play."
Butzin got the win, striking out six.
Butzin helped herself at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs while McKenna Gilde had three hits and four RBIs. Brecken Gilde also had three hits.
Cadillac (16-10 overall) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Vikings 0-2 at invite
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 4-3 decision to Ludington in the opener and lost 8-2 to Freeland in the second game of its own invitational at Mills Field.
Derek Satchell took the loss against the Orioles, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit and an RBI; Jakin Metzger a hit; Cole Jenema two hits and an RBI; Ethan Sharp two hits; Kaleb McKinley two hits and an RBI; and Fisher Moore a hit.
Jenema, Miles Maury and Logan McGee pitched against Freeland.
At the plate, Maury had two hits and an RBI; Sharp two hits; McKinley a hit; Nathan Moore two hits and an RBI; and Carson Raasio a hit.
Cadillac (4-13-2) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
