STANTON — Call it a good finish to the regular season.
And now it’s on to bigger things.
Cadillac won the Spooktacular Volleyball Invitational Saturday at Central Montcalm, going a perfect 4-0.
The Vikings beat Grant 25-4, 25-10; beat Ithaca 25-13, 25-9; beat Big Rapids 25-12, 25-9; and beat Morley Stanwood 25-15, 25-11 in the title match.
“It’s a great way to end the regular season with a tournament win,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “The team played well and seemed to be in rhythm all day.
“Now, we look forward to continuing that going into the state tournament.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 56 assists, 25 kills, 23 digs, 18 aces and four blocks. She also re-set her school record for aces in a season at 105 after breaking it last year with 103.
Joslyn Seeley had 23 kills, 11 digs, four blocks, two assists and an ace while Caliey Masserang had 17 kills, four blocks, two assists and a dig. Mady Smith had 33 digs, nine kills, four assists and a block while Julia Jezak added 27 digs, 13 assists and five aces.
Macey McKeever recorded nine digs, four assists and an ace; Carissa Musta nine kills and six blocks; Brooke Ellens 11 digs and three assists; Makenzie Johns two kills and a block; Karsyn Kastl four aces; and Emmy Cox three digs.
Cadillac (37-11-1 overall) meets Boyne City in a Division 2 district contest today at Manistee.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian swept Pine River 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 in a Highland Conference match Friday night.
“We came out with intensity from the very beginning,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
“We were aggressive and fighting for every point by intentional placement of the ball.
“The seniors — Maggie Yount, Megan Bennett and Emma Shaarda — have shown great leadership this whole season, but they demonstrated it in this game by encouraging and keeping the team focused on our goals.”
Paige Ebels had 14 kills and 12 digs while Megan Bennett had nine kills, a block and two aces. Emma Shaarda added a block while Sol Pacheco had two aces and 16 digs.
NMC meets Buckley or Mesick in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Forest Area.
