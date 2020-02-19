CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up the Big North Conference ski season by taking fourth and fifth in the final meet of the year Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
"This was our first meet we had to deal with uncomfortable temperatures all year," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "It blew about 15 to 20 miles per hour straight up the hill all day. The snow was great for racing once we got the new snow pushed out of the race line. It was hard and fast."
Petoskey won the boys' race with 45 points while Traverse City West was second at 61.5, Traverse City Central third at 90, Cadillac fourth at 135.5 and Gaylord fifth at 138.
"I was proud of the boys' team today," Netzley said. "All six boys put together four clean runs and we just nipped Gaylord by a few points.
"This should give us some confidence going into states on Monday."
In giant slalom, Ben Meyer took seventh in 45.47 seconds, Kyle Conradson 15th at 46.17, Elliot Lavigne 18th at 46.63 and Chris Anderson 23rd at 47.24.
On the slalom course, Ethan Sharp took 15th at 49.43 seconds, Lavigne 18th at 49.70, Meyer 19th at 51.18 and Conradson 20th at 51.57.
TC Central won the girls' race with 43 points while TC West was second at 101, Gaylord third at 107, Petoskey fourth at 114 and Cadillac fifth at 123.
"The girls took fourth in each event but ended up fifth overall based on total points," Netzley said. "It's been nice to see the improvement the girls' team has made across the board, especially our six new team members.
"We have one more meet, an important meet, for our seniors to be our leaders and then there will be a shift to a much younger team next year. Hopefully our four-year seniors — Emilee (Houk), Libbey (Lloyd) and Jill (Cool) — will lead the team to an excellent finish to the year at the finals next Monday."
On the slalom course, Georgette Sake took 10th at 50.85 seconds, Lloyd 16th at 53.92, Cool 18th at 57.20 and Maggie Neiss 22nd at 1:01.11.
In GS, Houk took fifth at 45.95 seconds, Lloyd 15th at 47.47, Sake 16th at 47.85 and Cool 21st at 48.96.
Cadillac wraps up the season Monday with the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Meet at Nub's Nob.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.