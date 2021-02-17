CADILLAC — Down to the final runs.
Cadillac wrapped up the Big North Conference portion of its ski season with the final league meet Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
Traverse City Central took first in the girls' race with 53 points while Petoskey was second at 67, the Vikings third at 88, Traverse City West fourth at 118 and Gaylord fifth at 152.
The Trojans secured the outright league title with the finish while Cadillac took fourth in the final standings.
"The conditions were excellent for racing today," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The new snow we got in the past week set up nice and the courses held up well.
"The girls' team had their best finish of the year, taking third today. That was great to see as the team put together six top-10 finishes in the two events. They mixed in well with two of the girls' teams in the state. I am excited to see how we will stack up against the competition at the D2 Finals on Monday."
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac on the giant slalom course, taking third in 59.44 seconds. Onalee Wallis was sixth in 1:00.33, Georgette Sake ninth at 1:00.53 and Mairyn Kinnie 24th at 1:05.34.
Meyer took sixth in slalom in 48.61 seconds, Sake eighth at 48.87, Wallis ninth at 49.10 and Emily Mason 23rd at 58.78.
TC West won the boys' race with 46 points while Petoskey was second at 52, TC Central third at 99, Gaylord fourth at 114 and Cadillac fifth at 147.
West won the boys' team title while the Vikings took fifth.
On the slalom course, Elliot Lavigne took 14th at 47.48 seconds, Ben Meyer 17th at 47.66, Brady Koenig 20th at 48.60 and Ethan Sharp 21st at 49.34.
Koenig was 16th in GS while Lavigne took 17th at 1:00.70, Meyer 20th at 1:00.93 and Chris Anderson 22nd at 1:01.24.
"Brady has progressed nicely as a freshman this year and had four solid runs today," Netzley said. "Elliot continues to ski consistently and has done a nice job this year as the first seed in slalom leading the team in that event almost every week.
"Ben has made a lot of progress in slalom the past two weeks since football has ended and turned in his best performance of the year in that event."
Cadillac now gets set for its last meet, the Division 2 State Finals Monday at Boyne Highlands. Both teams are qualified.
"We will spend the next few days preparing for the Finals trying to improve on both teams' sixth-place finishes at last year's meet. I think the race hills at the Highlands will cater to both teams' strengths."
